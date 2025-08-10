ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 10 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Ghana Mourns, but What Are We Learning?

Ghana Mourns, but What Are We Learning?

Once again, tragedy has struck Ghana in the form of another plane crash—an event that caught the nation off guard. This is not the first time such calamity has hit our country, yet the shock and pain remain as fresh as ever.

With heavy hearts, we grieve for the victims and extend our deepest condolences to their families. We also stand with the President, under whose tenure this tragic event occurred. No leader, regardless of political affiliation, would wish for such devastation—not even against their fiercest rival. In moments like this, politics must take a back seat to humanity.

Yet, as the mourning continues, conversations have begun to swirl. Social media is ablaze with theories—some rooted in history, others in suspicion, and some in deep cultural beliefs. Let’s examine them, not to fan the flames, but to understand what they reveal about our politics, our priorities, and our moral compass as a nation.

Theory 1: The Shadow of Karma
Some believe this tragedy is “Karma” visiting the NDC. Critics recall times when the NDC, while in opposition, used every misfortune under the NPP’s leadership to discredit them, even going as far as wishing President Nana Addo’s death during public demonstrations. Many recall how the loss of NPP MPs was often mocked or reframed as internal betrayals, rather than being seen as moments for national empathy. Now, some say, the same lack of compassion is returning to haunt them.

Theory 2: Blood on the Roads
Another theory ties this crash to the countless, preventable deaths on Ghana’s roads, especially the Accra–Kumasi stretch. Just weeks ago, 16 children from a church perished in a horrific accident, yet the tragedy barely registered at the national level. No urgent action. No state-led mourning. Many believe the neglect of our roads has reached a point where the blood of innocent victims “cries out” against the state. Expanding and reengineering that deadly highway is long overdue, yet the silence continues, and so does the bloodshed.

Theory 3: The Curse of Black Magic in Politics

The most unsettling theory claims that political parties, in their hunger for power, turn to dark spiritual forces, sacrifices, rituals, and oaths meant to destroy opponents and secure victory. The infamous claim by an NDC chairman that they would do “anything, even human sacrifice”, to win power still lingers in the public’s memory. In this belief, the recent tragedy is not an accident at all, but the price of failing to satisfy the very powers that were invoked to claim political victory.

The Real Question
These theories—whether we believe them or not—expose a sobering truth: our politics is sick. We have allowed power to matter more than principle. We wish death on opponents. We neglect the safety of our own citizens. We flirt with the darkest practices to secure leadership.

If this is the path we stay on, what future are we building? If winning elections means abandoning empathy, morality, and patriotism, then democracy is no longer serving its purpose. It has become a tool for greed, hate, and division—a system where those in power gorge themselves while the masses suffer in silence.

A nation built on hatred will not stand.
A democracy without empathy will not last.
And if we do not change, the children we claim to be building for will inherit nothing but a broken country.

Isaac Ofori
Social Activist and Human Rights Advocate
[email protected]

Isaac Ofori
Isaac Ofori, © 2025

Human Rights Advocate || BA, MA, MPhil, PhD Student (UEW, SCMS)Column: Isaac Ofori

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (162)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Relay all prophecies relating to high-profile personalities to us — Presidency u...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: Families of deceased are free to hold separate funerals — Maha...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘Forensic analysis results of samples of victims received’ — M...

5 hours ago

A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

5 hours ago

Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone ...

8 hours ago

Ghana Carbon Market Office Cleaner kitchens, healthier lives: Ghana’s cookstove revolution gains ground

9 hours ago

Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP 'Challenging day' for firefighters battling huge blaze in France

9 hours ago

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Armenians caught between hope and distrust after accord with Azerbaijan

Aug 9, 2025

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

Aug 9, 2025

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line