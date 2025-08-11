ModernGhana logo


Ghana risks facing agricultural export ban from EU over illegal mining

Agriculture Ghana risks facing agricultural export ban from EU over illegal mining
MON, 11 AUG 2025

As Ghana intensifies efforts to curb illegal mining, former Techiman South MP Henry Yeboah Yiadom-Boachie has warned of a looming ban on the country’s agricultural exports to the European Union if urgent action is not taken.

He cited the devastating environmental and food safety risks posed by illicit mining, widely known as galamsey.

Speaking on Techiman-based Winners FM 98.5MHz on Friday, August 8, 2025, the former legislator stressed that chemicals used in illegal mining are contaminating rivers, degrading farmland, and infiltrating the food chain.

Drawing on his experience in the mining sector, he described the dangers posed by substances such as mercury, cyanide, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, arsenic compounds, and ammonium nitrate explosives, noting that their use “poisons water sources, degrades soil quality, and pollutes crops including cocoa, cashew, and vegetables.”

"My biggest concern, however, is how we are handling the fight against illegal mining (galamsey). I can say emphatically that if we continue on this path, very soon no European country will allow food imports from Ghana," he warned.

He added, "Having worked in a mining company before, I understand the dangers involved, especially the use of harmful chemicals. As we speak, many Africans in Europe are beginning to reject Ghanaian food products over health fears linked to galamsey activities."

Mr. Yiadom-Boachie cautioned that if the problem persists, Ghana’s major cash crops could face rejection on the global market. "This is a serious threat to the entire country. We must all come together to end it. Very soon, cash crops like cocoa and cashew will be rejected, so we have to act now," he stated.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

