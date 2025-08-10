ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

Headlines A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter
SUN, 10 AUG 2025
A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter

Policy analyst and Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has debunked claims that the Ghana Air Force helicopter involved in last Wednesday’s fatal crash was a donation from China.

Wing Commander Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor has stated in an interview that the Harbin Z-9EH utility helicopter, which crashed on August 6 in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, was donated by China about two years ago.

However, in a detailed social media post on Sunday, August 10, Mr Simons described the claim as inaccurate and said records show Ghana purchased the helicopters through a Chinese loan facility.

“No disrespect to the retired senior officer, but this information is incorrect. I’m only motivated to post this because the claim appears to be circulating widely in mainstream media,” he wrote.

According to him, Ghana acquired four Harbin Z-9EH helicopters from the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), using funds from a $3 billion China Development Bank loan signed in 2011.

He explained that the $150 million “ICT surveillance” component under Tranche B of the loan covered the helicopter procurement, with Ghana Gas as the designated beneficiary.

“Ghana bought and paid for the helicopters from CATIC, a major Chinese defence contractor,” Mr Simons stressed.

The helicopters were intended to monitor oil and gas infrastructure, including offshore fields, pipelines, and processing plants, but the vision for integrated aerial surveillance was never fully realised, he noted.

The August 6 incident claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others who were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone ...

4 hours ago

Ghana Carbon Market Office Cleaner kitchens, healthier lives: Ghana’s cookstove revolution gains ground

5 hours ago

Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP 'Challenging day' for firefighters battling huge blaze in France

5 hours ago

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Armenians caught between hope and distrust after accord with Azerbaijan

Aug 9, 2025

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

Aug 9, 2025

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

Aug 9, 2025

Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

Aug 9, 2025

W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attibrukusu W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attib...

Aug 9, 2025

REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line