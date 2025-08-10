Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

Policy analyst and Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has debunked claims that the Ghana Air Force helicopter involved in last Wednesday’s fatal crash was a donation from China.

Wing Commander Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor has stated in an interview that the Harbin Z-9EH utility helicopter, which crashed on August 6 in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, was donated by China about two years ago.

However, in a detailed social media post on Sunday, August 10, Mr Simons described the claim as inaccurate and said records show Ghana purchased the helicopters through a Chinese loan facility.

“No disrespect to the retired senior officer, but this information is incorrect. I’m only motivated to post this because the claim appears to be circulating widely in mainstream media,” he wrote.

According to him, Ghana acquired four Harbin Z-9EH helicopters from the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), using funds from a $3 billion China Development Bank loan signed in 2011.

He explained that the $150 million “ICT surveillance” component under Tranche B of the loan covered the helicopter procurement, with Ghana Gas as the designated beneficiary.

“Ghana bought and paid for the helicopters from CATIC, a major Chinese defence contractor,” Mr Simons stressed.

The helicopters were intended to monitor oil and gas infrastructure, including offshore fields, pipelines, and processing plants, but the vision for integrated aerial surveillance was never fully realised, he noted.

The August 6 incident claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others who were travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.