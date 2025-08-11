12-year-old boy killed in Dambai-Asukawkaw highway accident

A tragic accident, which occurred on the Dambai-Asukawkaw highway at KpareKpare on Friday, August 8, resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, Prosper Tamondo.

The deceased teenager was hit by a Toyota pick-up with registration number GT641-24.

However, eyewitnesses provided conflicting accounts of the incident to the Police personnel and the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Some of the eyewitnesses who were engaged, claimed the deceased was returning from the farm, while others said he was swimming with friends in River KpareKpare and attempted to cross the road to the other side, when the accident occurred.

The Police have taken custody of the body and transported it to the WoraWora Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Speaking with the GNA, Sergeant Zakaria Asharift of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, said investigations had began to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing sadness and outrage over the loss of a young life.

The Police have appealed for information to aid in the investigation.

GNA