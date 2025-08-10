Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, for his show of support following the fatal helicopter crash last Wednesday.

President Maada Bio, who also serves as Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was among the first world leaders to extend condolences to Ghana after the crash, which claimed the lives of eight prominent citizens.

On Friday, August 8, during the second day of the three-day national mourning, President Maada Bio arrived in Ghana to commiserate with President Mahama.

Reflecting on the gesture in a social media post on Sunday, August 10, President Mahama extended his appreciation to the people of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS community.

“Thank you, President Julius Maada Bio, for your presence, show of support, and commiseration on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS community in our period of mourning,” the President wrote.

Meanwhile, two of the deceased — Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Minister for Environment, and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator — were buried at the Military Cemetery in Accra in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The burial date for Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, and the remaining victims is yet to be announced.

President Mahama, in a national address on Thursday, August 7, announced that a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral service will be held on Friday, August 15, in honour of all eight men.