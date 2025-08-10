ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President

Headlines Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President
SUN, 10 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, for his show of support following the fatal helicopter crash last Wednesday.

President Maada Bio, who also serves as Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was among the first world leaders to extend condolences to Ghana after the crash, which claimed the lives of eight prominent citizens.

On Friday, August 8, during the second day of the three-day national mourning, President Maada Bio arrived in Ghana to commiserate with President Mahama.

Reflecting on the gesture in a social media post on Sunday, August 10, President Mahama extended his appreciation to the people of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS community.

“Thank you, President Julius Maada Bio, for your presence, show of support, and commiseration on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS community in our period of mourning,” the President wrote.

Meanwhile, two of the deceased — Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Minister for Environment, and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator — were buried at the Military Cemetery in Accra in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The burial date for Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, and the remaining victims is yet to be announced.

President Mahama, in a national address on Thursday, August 7, announced that a state-sponsored inter-denominational funeral service will be held on Friday, August 15, in honour of all eight men.

810202550948-typbsferqm-img7420.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone ...

4 hours ago

Ghana Carbon Market Office Cleaner kitchens, healthier lives: Ghana’s cookstove revolution gains ground

5 hours ago

Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP 'Challenging day' for firefighters battling huge blaze in France

5 hours ago

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Armenians caught between hope and distrust after accord with Azerbaijan

Aug 9, 2025

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

Aug 9, 2025

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

Aug 9, 2025

Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

Aug 9, 2025

W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attibrukusu W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attib...

Aug 9, 2025

REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line