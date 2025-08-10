Germany's Merz defends stopping weapons deliveries to Israel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday defended halting some weapons deliveries to Israel amid mounting criticism of the move from some within his own ranks.

"The Federal Republic of Germany has stood by Israel's side for 80 years," Merz told broadcaster ARD. "Nothing about that will change."

"We will keep on helping this country to defend itself," he added.

Merz said Friday that Germany would halt the export of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip in response to Israeli plans to take control of Gaza City.

Merz's partial arms embargo sparked public criticism from members of Merz's conservative CDU party, including its youth organisation which said the move broke with the core principles of Germany and the party.

The chancellor said he had reassured Israel's president earlier on Sunday that Germany was not breaking with its traditional friendship with Israel.

"We have one point of disagreement and that concerns Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip," he said. "That is something which a friendship can withstand."

Until recently Israel has enjoyed broad support across the political spectrum in Germany, a country still seeking to atone for its murder of more than six million Jews in World War II.

Unlike France, Britain and Canada, Germany has no plans to recognise a Palestinian state in September, arguing that recognition could come only at the end of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

But Merz's tone towards Israel has sharpened in recent months as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated, with United Nations experts warning that famine was taking hold in the war-ravaged territory.

He told ARD on Sunday that though Germany had solidarity with Israel, this did not mean that "we have to think that every decision which a government reaches is good and support it to the point of offering military aid including weapons".

Israel's 22-month offensive has killed at least 61,430 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN says are reliable.

The war was triggered by Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

(AFP)