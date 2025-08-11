We have to support government to get new aircraft as a matter of urgency – NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has pledged the Minority’s backing for President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to procure new aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces, stressing the urgent need to modernise the country’s military fleet.

Speaking to Channel One TV on Sunday, August 10, Mr. Okyere Baafi also endorsed the President’s call for a transparent investigation into the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight prominent Ghanaians, including two cabinet ministers.

“These helicopters and aircraft we have are not so suitable. We have to support the government to get new aircraft as a matter of urgency,” he stated, insisting that the existing fleet is outdated and unfit for the demands of modern operations.

The MP also lamented how politics continues to divide the country, urging unity in the face of tragedy. “Politics has created a lot of mess in the country, and this is the time for us to see this unfortunate incident as a call to place the future of Ghana above politics. I believe this is the time Ghana must forge ahead in unity because politics has destroyed the country,” he said.

His comments come amid a three-day national mourning period declared by the government from August 7, which included a flower-laying ceremony and a memorial service on August 9 in honour of the victims.

The crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the Z-9 helicopter carrying the three crew members and five passengers departed Accra at 09:12 GMT for Obuasi to participate in an anti-illegal mining event. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft went “off the radar,” prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation. All aboard were later confirmed dead.

The burial rites for Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed will be held today, Sunday, August 10. In line with Islamic tradition, Janazah prayers will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by interment at the Military Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.