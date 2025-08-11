ModernGhana logo
Seven arrested for alleged fuel tanker hijack near Nsawam

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
MON, 11 AUG 2025

Seven suspects have been busted in connection with the armed hijacking of a 5,400-litre fuel tanker in the early hours of August 7, 2025.

According to the Ghana Police Service, a coordinated snap check operation led to the arrests across two regions — Greater Accra and Eastern.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. when officers at the Ablekuma Borkorborkor checkpoint in Accra stopped a green pickup truck carrying three passengers in its open bucket. As the police approached, two of the passengers fled, shouting that they had been attacked by armed men who had hijacked their fuel tanker near Nsawam the previous night.

The driver of the pickup sped off, abandoning the third passenger, who was arrested after a brief chase.

Police said the victims, both tanker drivers from Tema, were handcuffed and transported in the pickup by the suspects until the intervention at the checkpoint. They later confirmed the stolen tanker's registration as GT 2493–20.

Following this lead, police intelligence led to the arrest of six additional suspects at Asikwa Junction near Bunso in the Eastern Region. Officers there recovered the stolen tanker, another tanker with registration GN 804–13, and a pumping machine believed to have been used to transfer the stolen fuel. A Volkswagen Golf ( GW 5185–Z) linked to the suspects was also seized.

All seven suspects are in police custody and will be arraigned. The recovered fuel tankers and other exhibits remain with the police as investigations continue.

The police have assured the public that further action will be taken and that the suspects will face justice for their role in the high-profile robbery.

The Ghana Police Service also commended the officers whose swift response and coordination led to the successful arrests.

