The Psychological Factors Contributing To Mocking The Dead In Ghana

In Ghana, individuals rejoice at the passing of others, particularly in the political sphere, in addition to praying for others to pass away so they can attend funerals and satisfy their own desires for food and enjoyment. Similar to other African nations, Ghana's politics are characterized by extensive corruption, greed, and money laundering. As a result, any administration that attempts to curb these immoralities faces physical and spiritual attacks.

Even though nobody lives forever, it is rather normal to witness individuals in Ghana celebrating the deaths of others, even if it doesn't make sense for anyone to do so. This is disgusting and frequently presents the populace as either ignorant or as having no real religious impact. After a military helicopter crashed in the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025, killing eight persons, some Ghanaians are ecstatic, while others have voiced their profound regret.

The crash claimed the lives of prominent NDC officials, including the party's director of elections and information technology, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, minister for defense; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, minister for environment, science, technology, and innovation and member of parliament for Tamale Central; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, acting deputy national security coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, NDC national vice chairman; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flight Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensa of the Ghana Air Force.

The African continent is often referred to as the “Dark Continent” in terms of the color of the people; however, the term “dark” has a broader meaning, which covers all kinds of evil things. We need to find out the psychological impact of people who have no shame, empathy, sympathy, or emotions and do love to jubilate over misfortunes. People who jubilate over the death of others often exhibit complex psychological states influenced by various factors.

It is no secret that the NPP administration, which is currently in the opposition, was the worst and most corrupt in Ghana's political history. Akufo-Addo-Bawumia embezzled state monies and used them to support corrupt media, the judiciary, and even religious leaders. This was in addition to the money from the International Monetary Fund and the COVID-19 funds. People are, therefore, upset that the corruption channel has been blocked since the new government took office.

The current administration, the NDC, is dealing with more than 700 corruption cases involving prominent NPP politicians. The majority of the NPP politicians engaged in those significant corruption scandals, as well as Ghanaians, have been surprised by the Economic and Organized Crime Office's (EOCO) arrest and detention of politicians. As a result, many people who are in a panic and struggling against a potential conviction view this tragedy as something that would stop the investigation.

The fact that so many members of the NPP expressed relief and happiness following the plane crash is startling. The NPP officials already view the plane accident as a form of retribution fulfillment after failing to combat corruption and misleading Ghanaians that they would safeguard the public coffers. For many celebrating the passing of the NDC politicians, the death can be seen as a kind of vengeance or justice, particularly when it comes to the NDC's anti-corruption efforts.

Even though the current government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has only been in power for less than a year, they have outperformed the opposition NPP’s eight years of governance, which is why certain communities celebrate collectively. This is especially true when there is disagreement or rivalry with the NDC. It is quite tragic that Ghanaians' cultural beliefs, political animosity, superstition, and lack of literacy on death could make the passing of an enemy a reason for rejoicing.

It goes without saying that every Ghanaian is aware of the fact that the NPP party, now forced into opposition and unsure of when they will return to power, may project their resentment or frustration onto the deceased, celebrating their passing as a coping mechanism for unresolved emotions. Since reactions can differ greatly depending on individual experiences and societal influences, understanding these psychological states necessitates taking individual, social, and cultural settings into account.

The actions of the NPP politicians, in my opinion, instead, have exposed them to Ghanaians as having a callous mentality and suggested that violence or death may please them. It is regrettable that the intelligent ones among the majority of Ghanaians don’t want such a party, the NPP, to govern the country. This is a thorough political analysis rather than a prophecy. Time will tell.