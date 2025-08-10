ModernGhana logo
Thousands in the Côte d'Ivoire protest the exclusion of opposition leaders from election

By RFI
Europe AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO
SUN, 10 AUG 2025
AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO

Thousands of Ivorians took to the streets in Abidjan, the main city of the West African nation, to protest against the exclusion of opposition leaders from the upcoming presidential election.

Protesters gathered from Saturday morning in Yopougon, a densely populated suburb of the capital Abidjan, holding banners with messages such as: “Enough is enough!” and “No true democracy without true justice."

“We are millions saying YES to Gbagbo and Thiam" said another banner in the crowd.

Côte d'Ivoire, a nation of 32 million that is the biggest economy of francophone West Africa, is due to hold a presidential vote in October.

Earlier this year four main opposition figures, including former President Laurent Gbagbo and former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam, were barred from running by the electoral commission.

Gbagbo and Thiam joined forces earlier this year to challenge incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.

The 83-year-old leader announced last month that he would seek a fourth presidential term. His candidacy is contested after he changed the constitution in 2016 to remove presidential term limits.

“We don't want a fourth term, and we want the electoral roll revised, that's what we are asking for," said Sagesse Divine, an activist who participated in Saturday's march. "We want all candidates' names included, and we want to go to the elections in peace, that's all we want.”

There was no immediate comments from Ivorian authorities.

Thiam, president of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI), won the party's primary in an uncontested vote in April. Seen as Ouattara's main rival, he has been barred from running on the grounds that he was still a French citizen at the time he declared his candidacy, even though he later renounced his French nationality. Ivorian law bans dual nationals from running for president.

Elections in Côte d'Ivoire have usually been fraught with tension and violence. When Ouattara announced his bid for a third term, several people were killed in election violence.

Ouattara is the latest among a growing number of leaders in West Africa who remain in power by changing constitutional term limits.

Ouattara justified his decision to run again by saying that the Côte d'Ivoire is facing unprecedented security, economic and monetary challenges that require experience to manage them effectively.

Over the past decade, groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have been spreading from the Sahel region into wealthier West African coastal states, such as Côte d'Ivoire, Togo and Benin.

 (AFP)

