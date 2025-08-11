PRESEC tops Southern Zone in national renewable energy challenge with game-changing health tech iannovation

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) has taken the top spot in the southern zone of the 6th edition of the Energy Commission Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge (ECSHSREC) with an impressive 83% score for their innovative solar-powered Health Port.

Adidome Senior High School placed second with 76% for its solar-powered Waste Segregation E-bin, while Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School secured third place with 73%. The three schools will now advance to the Grand Finale, where they will face winners from other zones for the national title.

The southern zone competition, held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the College of Engineering Auditorium, KNUST, featured eight regional champions, including Assin Manso Senior High School, Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Bueman Senior High School, Opoku Ware Senior High School, and Bia Senior High School. Projects addressed critical issues such as food security, waste management, and healthcare delivery using renewable energy solutions.

This year’s theme, "Sustainable Energy for a Healthier Future," underscores the Energy Commission’s mission to foster sustainable development and climate-conscious innovation among young Ghanaians.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Eunice Bretwum, commended the students’ ingenuity, saying, “I am extremely impressed by the outstanding performance of students from the 120 schools that participated in the regional competition. Their creativity and innovation are inspiring—it’s clear that our youth possess remarkable talents.”

She also stressed the importance of turning these innovations into market-ready solutions, noting, “A key objective of the competition is to ensure that these prototypes are not just brilliant concepts but viable products. That’s why we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to commercialize winning projects from previous years.”

The ECSHSREC, jointly organised by the Energy Commission and the Ghana Education Service, aims to promote interest in renewable energy and energy efficiency among second-cycle students nationwide.