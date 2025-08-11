Volta Region holds vigil for helicopter crash victims

Volta Regional Minister, Hon James Gunu.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) will hold a night vigil to honour the eight Ghanaians who perished in the recent helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

The crash on August 4 claimed all eight lives on board, including two Ministers of State, senior military officers, and political figures.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, August 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nfodjoh Park, behind STC in Ho. It will bring together government officials, traditional leaders, security services, civil society groups, and the public in prayer and tribute.

In a condolence statement signed by Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu, the Council extended its deepest sympathies to President John Dramani Mahama, the bereaved families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the nation, describing the tragedy as “a heartbreaking national tragedy.”

Hon. Gunu recalled working with some of the fallen servicemen, praising their “professionalism, patriotism, and dedication to duty,” and stressing that their contributions to Ghana’s peace and security will be remembered.

“This is not only a national tragedy but also a personal loss to the President of the Republic, who shares in the grief of the Armed Forces, the bereaved families, and the whole country,” the statement read.

“We stand in solidarity with all who are mourning and assure them that the Volta Region shares their pain,” he said.

Hon. Gunu urged unity in the face of loss, noting, “As a nation, we mourn together, but we also draw strength from our shared values and the legacies these heroes leave behind.”

The Minister concluded with a prayer: “May the Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest and comfort the bereaved with His unfailing grace.”