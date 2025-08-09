Helicopter crash: Asiedu Nketiah breaks down in tears at late Dr. Sarpong’s family home

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his long friendship with the late NDC Vice Chairman, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, who perished in the August 6 helicopter crash alongside seven others.

Fighting back tears during a visit to the bereaved family in Juaben, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, August 9, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah revealed that Dr. Sarpong’s appointment letter as Board Chairman of the Cocoa Processing Company had been finalised on the very morning of the tragedy.

He said fate intervened when a last-minute change of plans saw Dr. Sarpong take his place on the trip to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme (COMSDEP).

“I have been working with him since 1992 during the revolutionary days. We have been friends for so many years. He was very instrumental in my political career. I was scheduled for the trip, but I had to cancel due to a last-minute plan, so I had to designate him. He sacrificed his life for me. He was very loyal, and I truly appreciate him. He was appointed as the Board Chair of Cocoa Processing Company,” he said.

Mr. Nketiah described Dr. Sarpong as a steadfast friend and a selfless public servant who gave his all to both the NDC and Ghana. He recalled how Sarpong had been a pillar of support during his campaigns for General Secretary and later for National Chairman of the party.

He assured the families of all eight victims of the government’s and the NDC’s unwavering support as they navigate this period of loss.