Helicopter crash: Dr. Apaak mourns Omane Boamah, Murtala, six others

Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed deep sorrow over the helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, which claimed eight lives.

Dr. Apaak, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Builsa, was in a very sad mood as he narrated his memories with some of the victims, including Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Muntala Mohammed, and Mr. Samuel Sarpong.

“Omane, bro, I called him, and he will respond, bro. Only a week ago, he sent me documents of a teacher who reached out to him on the delay in getting a staff ID. I promised to take it up with GES. He responded, grateful bro. Oh my bro.

“Murtala, my troublesome younger brother, I called him. He will respond, my big brother. He would then proceed to announce to everyone in the vicinity that "do you know that Dr. Apaak is the President of the Global Association of Dog Meat Eaters." Who will announce my most cherished title?

“Limuna, my playmate. He will usually call me, my slave [It's a Gonja and Builsa thing]. He called me as he usually did a week ago to check up on me. He informed me that he would come to my office to discuss and introduce a representative of an international NGO interested in supporting education in Ghana. I told him I would give him a date. My master is gone.

“Dr. Samuel Sarpong, I called him Senior, and he will respond, Doc. We attended this year's June 4th celebrations together. We were seated close to each other. He, Dr. Duffour, and I used our presence at the event to discuss some crucial issues and decided to formalise the ideas that came up. Senior, what happens to our ideas?”.

The deputy minister also called for a national tribute, a thorough investigation into the crash, and renewed efforts to fight illegal mining (galamsey) in their honor.

“We must never forget the dedicated service these gallant 8 gave to our nation. We owe them a duty to get to the bottom of what caused this painful national tragedy. Their sacrifice must spur us on to win the fight against galamsey.”

It hurts badly!

Like many comrades, I'm distraught and saddened. I hope to muster the strength to lay flowers in memory of our gallant 8 and to attend the remembrance event at the forecourt of the state house.

