Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

By RFI
Uganda REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa
SAT, 09 AUG 2025
REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa

A Ugandan judge refused to grant bail to veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been in jail for nearly nine months on treason charges.

The case has raised concerns among government critics, including opposition leader Bobi Wine and rights groups, about a crackdown ahead of Uganda's national election early next year in which President Yoweri Museveni, 80, is seeking re-election.

The government denies targeting opposition figures and says all those who have been detained have committed crimes.

Bobi Wine's fight for democracy in Uganda continues on the big screen

A former ally and personal physician of Museveni, Besigye has stood and lost against Museveni in four elections. He has not said whether he is running again.

Besigye, who denies any wrongdoing, was forcefully returned to 

Uganda from neighbouring Kenya in November last year, and initially charged in a military tribunal, before his case was transferred to a civilian court.

Kenya investigates alleged kidnapping of Ugandan opposition leader Besigye

His lawyers argued he should be automatically released on bail because he has spent more than 180 days in jail without his trial starting.

One of Besigye's lawyers, Erias Lukwago, labelled the ruling "absurd".

"For the Judge to rule that Besigye and Lutale have not spent 180 days on remand, discounting the days on remand since November last year, is a miscarriage of justice," he told AFP.

Another defence lawyer, Eron Kiiza, told AFP he was not surprised by the ruling.

"There is a total breakdown in the constitutional order in this country," he said.

Judge Emmanuel Baguma said on Friday the 180-day maximum period before mandatory bail is granted only began when he was remanded in the civilian court on 21 February, which means he falls short by 12 days in order to secure bail.

Rights groups have said that Besigye's abduction and trial for treason are linked to next January's elections, when Museveni will seek to extend his term.

 (with newswires)

