Friends of Adaklu empowers Agotime SHS with Starlink Internet to boost digital learning

Agotime Senior High School has become one of five schools to benefit from a Starlink internet device donation through a partnership between Friends of Adaklu (FOA), a Ghana-based nonprofit, and Our Future Pride, a U.S.-based organisation.

The device comes with a fully sponsored one-year internet subscription, aimed at promoting digital learning in underserved communities. FOA’s Country Director, Stella Kudah, announced the donation during a brief ceremony at the school.

According to Ms. Kudah, the school was chosen based on its readiness, availability of ICT facilities, and commitment to responsible technology use. “Agotime SHS has demonstrated a clear willingness to integrate technology into teaching and learning. With reliable supervision and a functioning computer lab, we’re confident the device will be used for the right purpose,” she said. She added that the Starlink device is GPS-locked to prevent theft and will primarily be used for academic purposes, including access to online learning platforms such as the Learning Upgrade program.

The intervention comes at a crucial time for Agotime SHS, which is facing rising enrolment and strained ICT resources. Head of ICT, Mr. David Dotse Adzolah, also known as Torgbui Akorlor II, revealed that the school currently has only 15 laptops and 16 desktops, many without wireless capability. “More than four or five students share one computer. This makes it very difficult to deliver effective lessons or allow for meaningful practice,” he lamented.

With the new curriculum placing strong emphasis on ICT integration, Mr. Adzolah described the Starlink connection as a “game-changer.” He explained that students will now have reliable internet for research, assignments, and online lessons, both during and after class hours.

However, he noted that the school still faces infrastructure challenges. The ICT lab cannot accommodate the growing student population, with some classes exceeding 70 students. He said a classroom that seats about 45 could be converted into a second ICT lab if the school secured at least 40 more laptops or tablets. “It would go a long way to improving our ability to deliver quality ICT education,” he added.

Girls’ Prefect, Boateng Deborah, welcomed the initiative, saying internet access would transform learning. “Before this, doing research for assignments was very difficult because we lacked both internet and enough books in our library,” she said. She noted that students now feel more confident, motivated, and capable of exploring topics independently. She also highlighted how the internet would support AG News, the school’s newsroom, in producing and sharing content.

Deborah added that many students dream of becoming IT professionals, learning to code, and working with advanced technology. The new internet access, she said, will make those ambitions more achievable.

Both staff and students expressed gratitude to FOA and its partners for what they described as a transformative gift. Mr. Adzolah called on other stakeholders to contribute to the school’s digital growth. “This is a great beginning, but with continued support, we can ensure every student benefits fully from digital education,” he said.

Some students of Agotime SHS using the internet after the installation of the Starlink device by Friends of Adaklu on their campus.