Helicopter crash: Ramaphosa mourns Ghana’s loss, Pledges South Africa’s solidarity

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed heartfelt condolences to Ghana following Wednesday’s devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

In a statement released on Friday, August 8, President Ramaphosa expressed his grief, offering sympathy to President John Dramani Mahama, the Government, and the people of Ghana.

“The thoughts of the South African people are with the bereaved families of all the victims,” he said, while recalling the long-standing historical bonds between South Africa and Ghana. He noted that these ties were forged in the shared struggles against colonialism and apartheid, and have since grown into strong diplomatic and people-to-people relations.

President Ramaphosa assured Ghanaians of South Africa’s unwavering solidarity during this period of national mourning, pledging that his nation “stands with the people of Ghana in the wake of the tragedy.”

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region. The eight who lost their lives were: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and MP for Tamale Central; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The tragedy has plunged Ghana into deep mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the globe in recognition of the victims’ service and dedication to the nation.

Read below the statement:

