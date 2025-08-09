The New Jerusalem: Where Our Souls Shall Finally Rest

In memory of those who departed without warning, leaving our hearts broken, yet carried by the hope of meeting again one day.

The New Jerusalem

To all who have left us in sudden and tragic accidents, whose departure pierced our hearts beyond words — to the elders who taught us wisdom, and the children whose laughter lit our days — we love you still.

May the Lord, in His infinite mercy, gather you gently into His own arms.

You are beyond our sight, yet never beyond our hearts.

For those who departed without a word, your silence speaks volumes.

Your faces, your steps, your laughter — they echo still in the corridors of our memories.

One day, in the New Jerusalem, we shall meet again.

There, no tears shall fall, no pain shall remain.

Only light. Only peace.

And the eternal rest of our souls, together forever.

Until that day, rest well in the grace of the Lord.

