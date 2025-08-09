ModernGhana logo
The New Jerusalem: Where Our Souls Shall Finally Rest

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

In memory of those who departed without warning, leaving our hearts broken, yet carried by the hope of meeting again one day.

The New Jerusalem

To all who have left us in sudden and tragic accidents, whose departure pierced our hearts beyond words — to the elders who taught us wisdom, and the children whose laughter lit our days — we love you still.

May the Lord, in His infinite mercy, gather you gently into His own arms.

You are beyond our sight, yet never beyond our hearts.

For those who departed without a word, your silence speaks volumes.

Your faces, your steps, your laughter — they echo still in the corridors of our memories.

One day, in the New Jerusalem, we shall meet again.

There, no tears shall fall, no pain shall remain.

Only light. Only peace.

And the eternal rest of our souls, together forever.

Until that day, rest well in the grace of the Lord.

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]

