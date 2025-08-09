ModernGhana logo
CADEG mourns victims of helicopter crash, extends condolences to President Mahama and bereaved families

By Bright Philip Donkor II Contributor
SAT, 09 AUG 2025

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG) has expressed profound sorrow over the deaths of eight Ghanaians, including two serving ministers of state, in the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In a statement signed by its President, Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh, the Chamber described the incident as “an unimaginable tragedy”. It extended its deepest condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the government, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana mourns the tragic loss of eight distinguished Ghanaians,” the statement read.

The crash claimed the lives of Hon. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, along with six other “patriotic citizens” who, according to the Chamber, “were dedicated public servants who gave their utmost in service to our nation.”

The statement paid glowing tribute to the victims, noting that “their commitment and sacrifice to mother Ghana” will be remembered with “honour and respect.”

While acknowledging the deep national grief, the Chamber urged Ghanaians to find solace in the enduring legacies of the departed. “Their contributions to Ghana’s development and progress will never be forgotten,” the statement added, emphasising their “legacies of duty, courage, and patriotism.”

The Chamber described the loss as one that “touches every Ghanaian deeply” and offered prayers for the souls of the departed to “rest in perfect peace,” while wishing the bereaved families comfort and strength during this difficult period.

“We stand with Ghana in sorrow, solidarity, and prayer,” Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum Prempeh concluded.

