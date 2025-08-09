Helicopter crash: Saboba Traditional Area mourns death of Murtala, Omane, others

Paramount Chief of the Saboba Traditional Area, Ubor Mateer John Bowan Sakojim IV, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

In a letter dated August 9, 2025, the chief, speaking on behalf of the people of the Saboba Traditional Area, urged Ghanaians and the government not to be discouraged in their fight against illegal mining despite the tragedy.

"With a deep sorrow, Uchabobor, The Paramount Chief of the Saboba Traditional Area, conveys his sincerest condolences to the Government and the good people of Ghana, the bereaved families who are affected by the devastating military helicopter crash that occurred on 6th August, 2025 at the Dampia forest Reserve in the Adansi Akrofuom of the Ashanti Region," he wrote.

He described the crash as “a historic calamity, which have never been experience in recent times resulting in the death of two sons of the north, Hon Alhaji Muniru Limuna and Hon Dr. Ibrahim Mutala Mohammed and six gallant and illustrious sons of our nation” — a tragedy he said had crushed the soul of the country. "The lost, as announced by the government were men of great courage and intellect, serving our motherland with unwavering dedication," he added.

Ubor Mateer John Bowan Sakojim IV called on the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the crash to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

"May the Almighty God grant them eternal peace and paradise, and comfort the bereave families and the nation. We must draw strength from this tragedy and fortify our nation's unity and stability, and intensify our fight against illegal mining. I join the chorus of voices calling for a thorough investigation into the tragic crash, and pays tribute to the enduring legacy of their leadership and service," he stated.

The crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong, and three military officers.