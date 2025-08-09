El Rufai could never have been that insensitive

In the intricate world of today's social media, where information spreads at the speed of lightening, the line between fact and fiction can always become blurred. It is in this context that I want to review the recent viral video and posts that accused Mallam Nasir El Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State and a distinguished alumnus of Harvard University, of making the startling confession that the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi was the true winner of the 2023 presidential election and that he, El Rufai, regretted aiding and abetting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rig the election results. The author of the video even brought out what was said to be the true election results which showed that Obi won in as many as 19 states, including Abuja and Lagos.

Assuming that such claims were true, they would definitely have sinister implications for Nigeria’s political landscape. A closer examination however suggests that these allegations were highly unlikely to be accurate. But at least, they have succeeded in highlighting a broader issue which is the reckless spread of unverified information by content creators seeking attention and followers.

El Rufai is a man that is widely renowned for his intellect, discipline, and integrity. His educational background, which includes studies at Harvard University, highlights his commitment to excellence, given his understanding of the gravity of public statements, especially those that could influence national discourse. It is difficult to imagine a person of his stature making such a provocative and potentially criminal admission in a casual or unverified manner. The notion that he would openly confess to electoral misconduct or to aiding in the rigging of an election, especially in a video that has gone viral without any official confirmation or credible evidence, strains credibility. The danger of such public misinformation cannot be overstated.

When influential public figures or credible individuals are falsely accused, it does not only tarnish their reputation but also sows confusion and distrust among members of the public. In Nigeria’s complex political environment, where elections are often contentious and heavily contested, any false claims can definitely ignite unnecessary tensions, undermine confidence in the democratic process, and even incite violence. It is, therefore, imperative that content creators, journalists, and social media users should exercise caution, properly verify their sources of information, and avoid the sort of sensationalism that can do more harm than good.

The prevailing situations of content creators fabricating or sensationalizing stories for quick fame is a nuisance that erodes the integrity of public discourse. Many of these so-called content creators are driven by the desire to attract followers, increase engagement, or simply stir controversy. While freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, it must be exercised in a responsible manner. Spreading unverified allegations, especially those with serious implications, is not only unethical but also dangerous. It is essential that creators cross-check their sources of information, seek corroboration from credible outlets, and refrain from disseminating rumours that could mislead the public or damage reputations unjustly.

El Rufai’s silence in the face of these allegations is understandable. As a seasoned politician and public figure, he is likely aware of the potential consequences of engaging with baseless claims. His silence may also be a strategic choice, avoiding giving undue attention to false accusations that could be used to distort his image further. It is a reminder that sometimes, the best response to misinformation is no response at all: allowing facts and credible evidence to speak for themselves.

On the other hand, the Nigerian public must develop a more discerning approach to consuming information online. Critical thinking and media literacy are vital skills in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly. Before accepting or sharing sensational claims, individuals should ask: What is the source? Is there credible evidence? Has this been verified by reputable outlets? This is important because engaging in responsible information sharing helps build a more informed and resilient society.

The case of Nasir El Rufai also highlights the importance of holding content creators accountable for their actions. Social media platforms and online communities should enforce stricter measures against the spread of false information. Fact-checking organizations and journalists have a role to play in debunking false claims and educating the public about responsible media consumption. Encouraging a culture of verification and scepticism can help curb the nuisance value that reckless content creation brings to the public space. My take. And I come in peace.