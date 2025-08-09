ModernGhana logo
  Sat, 09 Aug 2025
Helicopter Crash: GAF Council holds emergency meeting

Ghana Armed Forces Council has held an emergency meeting on Friday, in response to the tragic military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, at Sikaman in Adansi Akrofuom, Ashanti Region.

The meeting which was convened and chaired by the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also aimed at discussing other pressing matters related to the Armed Forces.

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice President said, the Council stands in solidarity with their compatriots and the families affected by the crash.

Accompanied by other government officials, the council visited the home of Dr. Omane Boamah to offer support to his family during this difficult time.

GNA

