I was supposed to be on the flight, last minute I directed Dr. Sarpong to go – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has disclosed that he was originally meant to be on the military helicopter that crashed in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, killing eight people, including two cabinet ministers.

The tragic accident in the Adansi area claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and five others.

Asiedu Nketiah revealed that a last-minute change in plans resulted in Dr. Sarpong taking his place on the trip to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme (COMSDEP).

“Allah does what he wants. I was supposed to be on the flight, and last minute, I directed my vice chairman, Dr. Sarpong, to go and stand in for the party, and he accepted it,” he said while visiting one of the bereaved families.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah urged families affected by the tragedy to find comfort in their faith, describing the crash as a reminder of life’s unpredictability.

He reflected on the turn of events, saying: “In your human ways, you may be thinking that if I had not sent Sarpong, maybe he would be living. But who knows? God might have decided that if this is his time, he will be knocked down by a trotro [commercial bus] in Accra. So, we don't question what Allah wants to do. So, in all things, we give thanks to him.”

He added that while the loss is immeasurable, it is possible that “if it didn't happen, something worse might have happened,” urging mourners to draw strength from that perspective.

Mr. Nketiah described Dr. Sarpong’s death as a huge blow to the NDC, noting that his decision to step in for him was a final act of loyalty and service to the party and the nation.

The eight victims were: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and MP for Tamale Central; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the NDC; Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.