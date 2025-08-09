Nkwanta SHS headmaster suspended over unauthorised food appeal

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered the immediate removal of Nkwanta Senior High School Headmaster, Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, from his duties following allegations that he granted an unauthorised media interview to solicit public support for feeding students sitting the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The directive, issued by Acting Oti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Irene Jacqueline Bra, stems from a reported incident on August 4, 2025, during which Mr. Bagmae is alleged to have voiced concerns over the welfare of final-year students and appealed for public assistance.

The GES described the move as “inappropriate” and said it undermined established procedures. Officials emphasised that the decision to have Mr. Bagmae step aside was necessary to allow for an independent and impartial investigation into the matter.

Under the directive, Mr. Bagmae must immediately halt all official duties, hand over school property and administrative responsibilities to the Regional Director of Education, and refrain from making any further public comments on the issue.

In its August 5 statement, the GES said: “This directive follows your alleged unauthorised media engagement on August 4, 2025, during which you reportedly solicited public support for the feeding of students during the ongoing WASSCE without prior approval.”

The GES also firmly rejected claims that a sudden increase in student numbers had led to food shortages in schools, describing the allegations as fabricated.

“The claim that there has been a 'surge in candidate numbers' at these schools is entirely false. The relocation of students was a controlled, planned action, and the numbers were well-known and accounted for. The assertion that food supply has been 'overwhelmed' is a blatant lie, as a comprehensive and ongoing support system has been put in place by the government and relevant stakeholders.

“We find it deeply disturbing that a headmaster, who is a key figure in the consultative process, would be making such a baseless appeal. This report is a clear attempt to create a false narrative of government inaction and to generate public panic where none is warranted.”

The GES said further directives will be communicated after the conclusion of the investigation.