Four Ghanaians charged in $100million US fraud scheme

US federal prosecutors have charged four Ghanaian nationals in connection with a sprawling international fraud operation that defrauded victims of more than $100 million through romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

The accused — Isaac Oduro Boateng, also known as “Kofi Boat,” Inusah Ahmed (“Pascal”), Derrick Van Yeboah (“Van”), and Patrick Kwame Asare (“Borgar”) — are alleged to have been key figures in a sophisticated criminal network based in Ghana. The group is accused of targeting elderly Americans in fake romantic relationships and hacking business email accounts to trick companies into transferring millions of dollars to their control.

Boateng, Ahmed, and Van Yeboah were extradited from Ghana and arrived in the United States on August 7, appearing before Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger in New York. Asare remains a fugitive.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, warned that law enforcement will pursue cybercriminals regardless of their location. “Offshore scammers should know that we, the FBI, and our law enforcement partners will work around the world to combat online fraud and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Christopher G. Raia, condemned the crimes, stating, “Deceiving businesses using email compromise campaigns and tricking innocent elderly victims through fraudulent companionship is not merely appalling but illegal. The FBI will continue to ensure anyone who preys on companies and vulnerable Americans online faces justice.”

According to prosecutors, the accused laundered stolen funds back to West Africa through a network of “chairmen” who oversaw different parts of the operation. Boateng and Ahmed were identified as two of the key leaders managing the scheme’s finances and logistics.

The indictment charges the defendants — all aged between 36 and 40 — with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and receipt of stolen money, each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The US Department of Justice commended the cooperation of Ghanaian law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Organized Crime Office, INTERPOL, the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Intelligence Bureau, for their role in the successful extraditions.

The case is being handled by the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit of the US Attorney’s Office, led by Assistant US Attorneys Kevin Mead and Mitzi Steiner.