'I’ve lost my most trusted friend' — Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has delivered an emotional tribute to his late colleague and closest friend, Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, who died in the August 6 military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two Cabinet ministers.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, August 8, after laying flowers in honour of the victims at the Jubilee House, Mr. Ablakwa described Dr. Boamah as “my all and confidante,” noting that their relationship extended far beyond the realm of politics.

He recalled that their bond began during their days as student activists, growing over the years into a friendship and political partnership defined by trust, loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

“Omane was not just a colleague in Cabinet; he was like a brother to me. We began our political journey together in student activism, and over the years, we shared dreams, challenges, and victories,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

Calling the loss “deeply personal,” he expressed the pain of coming to terms with the fact that “someone you spoke with only days ago is gone.”

He described Dr. Boamah as a man of principle, courage, and selflessness, adding, “Ghana has lost a patriot, and I have lost my most trusted friend.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister extended his condolences to the families of all the victims, urging Ghanaians to honour their legacy through unity and service. “As we mourn, let us also uphold the values they stood for. In unity and service, their memories will live on to inspire future generations,” he said.

The helicopter crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of Dr. Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others, including senior security officials and military personnel: Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The flower-laying ceremony, which began on Thursday, August 7, forms part of a series of national mourning activities ahead of the state burial set for August 15, 2025.