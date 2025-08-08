'I'm deeply saddened' — Paul Afoko mourns victims of traffic helicopter crash 

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko, has expressed profound sadness over the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed the lives of high-ranking government officials, including Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defense and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

"I knew Omane Boamah and considered him a friend. I knew Alhaji Murtala and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna. They were brothers to me because of the depth of our relationship, and the pilot who died, Peter Anala, was my nephew," he recounted.

In a press release dated August 8, 2025, the former NPP chairman extended his deepest condolences to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, families of the victims and the entire nation.

Mr Afoko also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces for the loss of their gallant officers who served the nation well.

Below is his full statement:

August 8, 2025

Victims of tragic helicopter crash

I have learnt with profound sadness the helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed the lives of high ranking government officials including Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

I knew Omane Boamah and considered him a friend. I knew Alhaji Murtala and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna. They were brothers to me because of the depth of our relationship and the pilot who died, Peter Anala, was my nephew.

I convey my deepest condolences to H.E. President John Mahama, the government and the families of the eight Ghanaians who lost their lives in this tragedy. I consider them family too.

I also express my heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces for the loss of their gallant officers who served the nation well.

Awentami Paul Afoko