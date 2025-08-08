Rosebank International University College mourns loss of Ghanaians in helicopter crash

Rosebank International University College has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic military helicopter crash of August 6, 2025, which claimed the lives of several distinguished Ghanaians, including two Cabinet Ministers.

The accident, which occurred in the Ashanti Region, led to the deaths of Defence Minister Hon. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, military personnel, technical crew, and other prominent citizens.

In a statement signed by President Dr. Linda Meyer and Vice-President Dr. George Asamoah, the institution described the incident as a devastating blow to the nation and its people. The University praised the two ministers for their “extraordinary contributions” to Ghana’s progress, noting their work in safeguarding national security, advancing environmental stewardship, and promoting scientific innovation.

“As an institution dedicated to developing ethical, future-ready African leaders, we recognise and honour the extraordinary contributions of both Ministers. Their commitment to safeguarding our nation, advancing environmental stewardship, and driving scientific innovation will continue to inspire generations to come,” the statement read.

The University extended condolences to the bereaved families, the Government and Parliament of Ghana, as well as ministries and institutions directly affected by the loss. It also paid tribute to the military and technical professionals who died in service to the country.

Rosebank International University College called on its faculty, students, and partners to reflect on the values of courage, service, and unity exemplified by the fallen leaders.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the people of Ghana remain steadfast and united in this time of grief,” the statement concluded.