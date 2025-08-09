Ghana records 15,290 new HIV infections in 2024 — Ghana AIDS Commission

Ghana in 2024 recorded a total of 15,290 new HIV infections, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), has revealed.

He said the new infections comprised 62 per cent females and 32 per cent males, adding that presently 334,721 people made up of 69 per cent females and 31 per cent males, were living with HIV and AIDS in Ghana, with the national prevalence rate of 1.49 per cent.

Mr Bambilla said globally, 39 million people were living with HIV and AIDS, and about 1.3million new infections recorded annually with 630,000 related deaths.

He was speaking at separate fora on HIV/AIDS organised by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for Community Fire and Police Assistants of the Agency at the Duayaw-Nkwanta Fire Academy Training School (FATS), in the Tano North Municipality and the Kenyasi Police Training School in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The YEA collaborated with the GAC, the Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), an NGO, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to organise the fora, aimed at sensitising the participants on HIV and AIDS.

Mr Bambilla indicated that HIV and AIDS were still prevalent and remained a public health concern and urged the public to protect themselves against infections.

He said security personnel were among the key vulnerable population of HIV and AIDS infections, saying “Ghana needs a healthy security force that will work hard to maintain law and order in the society”.

Other speakers including Miss Aabida Abu Ahmed, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of GAC, and Ms Mercy Amokwandoh, the Project Officer of the HFFG took the participants through basic facts about HIV/AIDS, prevention strategies, HIV treatment, care and support as well as human rights and HIV/AIDS among others.

GNA