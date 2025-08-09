ModernGhana logo
A World-Class Forensic and Medical Laboratory for Ghana Must Be Prioritized

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

The tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, that claimed the lives of eight persons including two ministers has thrown the nation into mourning. Yet even amid the grief, a deeper issue emerged that demands urgent attention. Ghana does not currently have the advanced forensic capability to identify severely charred human remains. Consequently, the bodies of our fallen brothers have being flown to South Africa for DNA analysis and positive identification. This is not just a sad footnote, it is a national indictment.

The State of DNA Testing and Forensics in Ghana

Despite significant strides in healthcare, Ghana lacks a fully equipped, internationally accredited forensic and molecular diagnostic laboratory. According to health sector professionals, while institutions like Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the Ghana Standards Authority do offer limited DNA and pathology services, they are not equipped to handle complex forensic cases involving severely degraded samples, as seen in disasters like this week's helicopter crash.

In a 2023 report by the Ghana Health Service, it was acknowledged that most medical facilities in Ghana are not equipped with forensic laboratories, especially those needed for criminal investigations, mass disaster response, and advanced disease diagnostics. DNA paternity tests are available privately in Accra and Kumasi, but forensic-level identification, like matching burnt tissue to familial DNA, is often outsourced to South Africa, the UK, or Germany.

Expert Voices Call for Action
Dr. Richard Selormey, a forensic pathologist and former consultant to the Ghana Police Service, remarked in a 2024 interview with Graphic Online that, “We can perform basic autopsies and DNA matching in non-degraded samples, but once you’re dealing with trauma, fire, or decomposition, our current systems simply cannot cope. It is expensive and inefficient to send samples abroad, especially when the technology can be developed right here”.

Similarly, Professor William Ampofo, head of Virology at Noguchi, has long advocated for a national center for infectious diseases and forensic sciences, emphasizing the need for molecular sequencing tools that are “on par with global standards”.

The Cost of Inaction
Sending each sample abroad costs between $800 and $2,000 per person, not including courier services, diplomatic clearances, and time delays. In the helicopter incident, if each of the eight remains must be analyzed overseas, the cost may easily reach $50,000, including follow-up legal or medical consultation fees. Beyond cost, there’s the emotional toll on families waiting weeks, or even months, for results. Moreover, the delays compromise criminal justice, epidemiological tracing, and public health responses during crises such as pandemics, terrorism, or disasters.

Build One for Mother Ghana
Setting up a world-class medical and forensic lab with modern infrastructure, genome sequencers, pathology suites, and database integration may cost between $20 – 40 million. But this is not beyond Ghana’s reach.

Let us consider the alternatives:

  • Presidential medical trips abroad cost African countries over $1 billion annually, according to a 2022 WHO report.
  • Ghana’s annual health sector budget exceeds GH₵10 billion, but less than 2% goes into research, equipment, and laboratory development.
  • Infrastructure loans for roads and stadiums often exceed $100 million per project.

Surely, investing a fraction of that to build a state-of-the-art forensic and pathology center is a worthy national priority.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

The time has come for PPP-led investment in medical excellence. The government can provide land, tax incentives, and policy direction, partner with private health institutions, local universities, and the diaspora medical community, and attract support from ECOWAS, the Africa CDC, and development partners like the World Bank, JICA, and the European Union. Fifty or hundred individuals or corporate bodies can raise the needed funds, and recoup their investment (and profits) over 50 – 100 years. Undeniably, there are many Ghanaians home or abroad, who want to invest in such initiatives, not just for profit, but to give something back to Mother Ghana. Once built, such a facility would not only serve Ghana, but also attract samples from neighbouring Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and other African nations facing the same infrastructure gap.

A Wake-Up Call
The death of our politicians and soldiers must not be in vain. This is not just about DNA tests, it is about national dignity, sovereignty, and preparedness. We cannot keep outsourcing our health systems abroad. Ghana can, and must build a National Centre for Forensic and Advanced Diagnostics. Let us make this our generation's flagship health project. We owe it to the families mourning today, and to the millions of Ghanaians whose lives depend on fast, reliable, and local medical science.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
