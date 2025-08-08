ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Helicopter crash: ‘Samuel Aboagye was going to visit his wife in US next week’ — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Tributes & Condolences Late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
Late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye

Former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has revealed that the late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye, was scheduled to travel to the United States next week to visit his wife.

Mr Aboagye, who was the NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the 2024 general elections, was among the eight people who died in the helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye added that he had planned to give a parcel for the young politician to deliver to his daughter in the US—both of whom are of the same age.

“He was supposed to travel next week to visit his wife and child in the US. I had even arranged to send him a parcel for my daughter. He never called me ‘honourable’; he called me ‘daddy’,” he said.

The former legislator recalled that just a week before the crash, he and Aboagye attended a funeral together in Kumasi.

He described the late NADMO official as a respectful, promising, and humble young man whose death came as a shock.

“I never expected Aboagye to die, and to die this young. He was a very promising and respectful young man,” he stated.

The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others, including Mr Aboagye.

The delegation was en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative to tackle illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko 'I'm deeply saddened' — Paul Afoko mourns victims of traffic helicopter crash 

1 hour ago

Late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye Helicopter crash: ‘Samuel Aboagye was going to visit his wife in US next week’ —...

1 hour ago

A former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Elvis Nii Lante Vanderpuye 'Galamsey should be flushed out ruthlessly' — Nii Lante Vanderpuye on helicopter...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio in Ghana to commiserate with Mahama Helicopter crash: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio in Ghana to commiserate with ...

1 hour ago

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalooleft and a leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Kofi Akpaloo should be barred from voting, media interviews — Solomon Owusu

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu GHS128 addition to cocoa price per bag right on point — Solomon Owusu

4 hours ago

Egusi soup with pounded yam is a Nigerian staple. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File) Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space

5 hours ago

Helicopter Crash: GAF shouldnt be the ones to conduct the investigation – Aviation Analyst Helicopter Crash: GAF shouldn't be the ones to conduct the investigation – Aviat...

5 hours ago

The NDC members, led by Augustus Nana Kwasi and Zuba at the crash scene ‘Tall tree caused military helicopter crash’ — Sikaman Brofoyedru farmers

5 hours ago

The tricycle and the taxi cab Five persons killed in accident at Western and Western North regions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line