Helicopter crash: ‘Samuel Aboagye was going to visit his wife in US next week’ — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has revealed that the late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye, was scheduled to travel to the United States next week to visit his wife.

Mr Aboagye, who was the NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the 2024 general elections, was among the eight people who died in the helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye added that he had planned to give a parcel for the young politician to deliver to his daughter in the US—both of whom are of the same age.

“He was supposed to travel next week to visit his wife and child in the US. I had even arranged to send him a parcel for my daughter. He never called me ‘honourable’; he called me ‘daddy’,” he said.

The former legislator recalled that just a week before the crash, he and Aboagye attended a funeral together in Kumasi.

He described the late NADMO official as a respectful, promising, and humble young man whose death came as a shock.

“I never expected Aboagye to die, and to die this young. He was a very promising and respectful young man,” he stated.

The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others, including Mr Aboagye.

The delegation was en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative to tackle illegal mining.