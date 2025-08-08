'Galamsey should be flushed out ruthlessly' — Nii Lante Vanderpuye on helicopter crash

A former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called for a ruthless fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said the lives lost in the helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region demand that the fight be intensified without compromise.

“I don’t think any ruthless tackle of this galamsey menace can be equated with the lives we have lost. We should go ahead and finish them,” Mr Vanderpuye said on Friday, August 8, at the Jubilee House during the second day of national mourning.

The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others — Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The delegation was travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has announced that an inter-denominational, state-sponsored funeral will be held in honour of the deceased.