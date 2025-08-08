ModernGhana logo
Kofi Akpaloo should be barred from voting, media interviews — Solomon Owusu

Politics Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalooleft and a leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo[left] and a leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has called for the founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, to be disqualified from voting and stopped from granting media interviews.

Mr Akpaloo had asserted that the August 6 helicopter crash at a cocoa farm in the Adansi Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region, which killed eight people including two ministers of state, was due to what he described as “uninspiring” increase in cocoa producer prices.

Mr Akpaloo accused government of “deceiving” farmers by offering GHS3,228 per bag instead of the GHS6,000 the National Democratic Congress promised while in opposition.

Reacting to this on Accra-based 3 FM on Friday, August 8, Owusu called for the operationalization of 42 of the 1992 Constitution, which disqualifies persons of “unsound mind” from voting.

“If we were in a serious country, we would have placed Kofi Akpaloo in that category to prevent him from voting. He must also be banned from engaging the media because he is not fit for that,” he said.

Mr Owusu further argued that international cocoa prices do not support the figure Mr Akpaloo is demanding, accusing him of exploiting a national tragedy for political gain.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

