Helicopter crash: Election Watch Ghana's condolence message

It is with profound sadness that we learned of the untimely passing of Hon. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defense with seven other prominent individuals in the helicopter crash yesterday. His demise has left an unfilled void in our nation's democratic landscape.

Dr. Omane Boamah's contributions to Ghana's democratic journey were invaluable. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to the nation's progress will be deeply missed. As an organization committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in electoral processes, we at Election Watch Ghana are particularly saddened by his passing.

As the Bible reminds us, "For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven... a time to be born, and a time to die" (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2). May we find comfort in the promise of eternal life and the legacy Dr. Omane Boamah leaves behind.

May the Lord grant Dr. Omane Boamah eternal peace and comfort. May his family find solace in the memories of his remarkable life and achievements. We pray that God's angels will provide them with strength and guidance during this difficult time.

May Dr. Omane Boamah's legacy continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a better Ghana. Rest in peace, Dr. Omane Boamah. May your journey be safe.

Signed..

Election Watch Ghana