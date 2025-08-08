GHS128 addition to cocoa price per bag right on point — Solomon Owusu

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has defended the government’s recent GHS128 increase in the producer price of cocoa, describing it as fair and economically sound.

The government on Monday, August 4, announced a price increase from GHS3,100 to GHS3,228 per bag of cocoa.

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, had asserted that the August 6 helicopter crash at a cocoa farm in the Adansi Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region, which killed eight people including two ministers of state, was because the increment is “uninspiring”.

Mr Akpaloo criticised government of “deceiving” farmers by offering GHS3,228 per bag instead of the GHS6,000 the National Democratic Congress promised while in opposition.

However, speaking on Accra-based 3FM on Friday, August 8, Mr Owusu, described the claim as “cheap politicking”.

According to the Movement for Change stalwart, the current international market price and economic indicators do not support such a jump.

“If you are saying that today, cocoa price must be GHS6,000, what you are saying is that the bag of cocoa must be $571… the question you ask yourself is, is cocoa being sold on the international market at $9,000 a tonne? The answer is an emphatic no,” he stressed.

Mr Owusu emphasised that the decision reflects both market realities and the recent appreciation of the Cedi and not an attempt to shortchanges farmers.

Citing Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, which bars persons of “unsound mind” from voting, Mr Owusu suggested Mr Akpaloo should not only be prevented from voting but also banned from media interviews.

“If we were in a serious country, we would have rationalised Article 42 and prevented Akpaloo from voting… he must also be banned from public engagement because he is not fit for that,” he said.