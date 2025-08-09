GHACHIFA extends condolences to families of helicopter crash victims

The Chairman - Ambassador Anani Demuyakor and Executive Members of Ghana China Friendship Association - Ghachifa - with heartfelt sympathy, extends a deepest condolences to the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed forces, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana.

This is on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of modest, intelligent and hardworking Cabinet Ministers and Government oﬃcials with some gallant men of the Armed Forces of Ghana.

A deep painful moment for Ghana, who died in line of duty for the sovereign Republic with courage, strength and honour, that merit the highest Order of the Republic.

Our sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, especially the spouses and children, be consoled that with tenacity of purpose, they served their nation.

May their souls rest in perfect peace and may our Creator grant all of us the strength to overcome this painful tragedy.

Benjamin Anyagre

General Secretary.