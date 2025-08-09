ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GHACHIFA extends condolences to families of helicopter crash victims

By GHACHIFA
Tributes & Condolences GHACHIFA extends condolences to families of helicopter crash victims
SAT, 09 AUG 2025

The Chairman - Ambassador Anani Demuyakor and Executive Members of Ghana China Friendship Association - Ghachifa - with heartfelt sympathy, extends a deepest condolences to the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed forces, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana.

This is on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of modest, intelligent and hardworking Cabinet Ministers and Government oﬃcials with some gallant men of the Armed Forces of Ghana.

A deep painful moment for Ghana, who died in line of duty for the sovereign Republic with courage, strength and honour, that merit the highest Order of the Republic.

Our sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, especially the spouses and children, be consoled that with tenacity of purpose, they served their nation.

May their souls rest in perfect peace and may our Creator grant all of us the strength to overcome this painful tragedy.

Benjamin Anyagre
General Secretary.

88202561320-0g830n4yyt-ghachifa-letter-head-15

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I’ve lost my most trusted friend — Ablakwa 'I’ve lost my most trusted friend' — Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Kofi Akpaloo is an idiot for politicising the helicopter crash — Blakk Rasta 'Kofi Akpaloo is an idiot for politicising the helicopter crash' — Blakk Rasta

3 hours ago

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Awentami Paul Afoko 'I'm deeply saddened' — Paul Afoko mourns victims of traffic helicopter crash 

3 hours ago

Late Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Samuel Aboagye Helicopter crash: ‘Samuel Aboagye was going to visit his wife in US next week’ —...

3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Elvis Nii Lante Vanderpuye 'Galamsey should be flushed out ruthlessly' — Nii Lante Vanderpuye on helicopter...

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio in Ghana to commiserate with Mahama Helicopter crash: Sierra Leone President Maada Bio in Ghana to commiserate with ...

3 hours ago

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpalooleft and a leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Kofi Akpaloo should be barred from voting, media interviews — Solomon Owusu

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu GHS128 addition to cocoa price per bag right on point — Solomon Owusu

5 hours ago

Boardroom Guide to Implementing Offensive Security Measures - Dr Philip Takyi Boardroom Guide to Implementing Offensive Security Measures - Dr Philip Takyi

6 hours ago

Egusi soup with pounded yam is a Nigerian staple. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File) Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line