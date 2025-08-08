Helicopter crash not enough reason for procurement of new military aircraft — Bright Simons

Policy analyst and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has kicked against calls for Ghana to immediately purchase new military aircraft following Wednesday’s deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians.

Speaking to the media, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, called for the immediate purchase of a new fleet for the military and a presidential jet,

Mr. Ansah in an interview on Accra-based TV3, argued that the current military aircraft are old and in bad states.

However, in a social media post on Friday, August 8, Mr Simons argued that the Harbin Z-9EH helicopter involved in the crash was relatively new, having been purchased in 2015, and that its age could not be blamed for the tragedy.

“What I know for sure is that this specific tragedy, heartbreaking as it is and all, is not a basis for anyone to start pushing for the procurement of new military aircraft because age was definitely not the determinative factor here,” he stated.

Mr Simons stressed“if Ghana has a maintenance problem, that can’t be fixed by just buying new aircraft. A more holistic plan is required.”

He also raised concerns over the investigation process, noting that despite retrieving the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, often referred to as “black boxes”, there is no guarantee that all logs are intact.

Mr. Simons cited the May 2014 helicopter crash near the Takoradi Air Force Base, where the retrieved black box contained only a 2010 ground run recording and no data on the day of the accident.

The crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, shortly after take-off, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and senior military officers.