GJA President mourns victims of helicopter crash

  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has expressed deep sorrow over the military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed the lives of eight people, including senior government officials and military officers, on Wednesday, August 6.

The crash, which happened in the Adansi Akrofuom District, killed Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others. On Friday, August 8, Mr. Dwumfour led the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association to lay flowers in honour of the victims.

Describing the incident as one of the most painful moments in the nation’s history, he said, “Wednesday was indeed a Black Wednesday for Ghana. Watching, listening and observing the pains, the grief across the country, the misfortune that has befallen us as a nation, we’re very saddened, we’re heartbroken. As members of the inky fraternity and leadership of the 4th Estate, we can’t sit back; we’re here to commiserate with President John Dramani Mahama, the government, leadership of the National Democratic Congress, Ghanaians, the families of these gallant soldiers and gallant men who perished in this unfortunate crash.”

Mr. Dwumfour called for dignity in the handling of the tragedy, urging journalists to show restraint and sensitivity in their coverage during the period of mourning. “This is a national tragedy, and we owe it as a duty to preserve it with much decency and dignity. It’s a reason we have cautioned the media and journalists in this country to be very circumspect during this period as we mourn our fallen heroes,” he said.

The victims of the crash include Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and MP for Tamale Central; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The nation remains in mourning, with tributes pouring in from leaders, institutions and citizens. President John Dramani Mahama has announced a state burial for the victims, scheduled for August 15, 2025.

