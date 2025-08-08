Helicopter crash: Retrieval of ‘black box’ not guarantee that all logs are intact — Bright Simons

Policy analyst and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has asserted that the retrieval of the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the Ghana Armed Forces helicopter that crashed on Wednesday is not an assurance that all vital information will be available to investigators.

In a social media post on Friday, August 8, Mr Simons noted that even though the devices, often known as “black boxes”, are vital for investigating crashes, there have been past cases where data from such recorders was incomplete or unusable.

“Even though the flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been found, that’s no guarantee that all logs are intact,” he wrote.

“Without any serious ground radar data, the investigation becomes heavily reliant on onboard systems and data recorders. If, however, there were instrumentation faults, corroboration with an external data source wouldn’t be possible,” he added.

The social commentator further cited the May 2014 helicopter crash near the Takoradi Air Force Base, where the retrieved black box contained only a 2010 ground run recording and no data on the day of the accident.

Simons also stressed that the Harbin Z-9EH helicopter involved in Wednesday’s incident was relatively new, purchased in 2015, and that aircraft age could not be blamed for the tragedy.

He argued that maintenance and broader operational issues should be the focus of any policy response, not immediate procurement of new aircraft as has been made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The crash claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and senior military officers.