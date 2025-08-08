ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 08 Aug 2025 Social News

MIIF mourns loss of prominent public servants in tragic helicopter crash

  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
MIIF mourns loss of prominent public servants in tragic helicopter crash

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of eight distinguished Ghanaians in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, describing the incident as a devastating blow to the nation.

The crash claimed the lives of former Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, former Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Deputy National Chairman of the NDC, Dr Samuel Sarpong, former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye, former Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, former Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu and former Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a statement, MIIF said the tragedy had left the Board and Management “deeply shaken and heartbroken,” noting that the victims were more than just public servants. They were fathers, husbands, mentors and “pillars of our democracy” who dedicated their lives to serving Ghana.

The Fund paid special tribute to Dr Edward Omane Boamah for his unwavering commitment to national security, describing his vision for a secure and prosperous Ghana as a source of inspiration for many young people. It also honoured Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed for his passionate advocacy for environmental protection and technological advancement, which touched the lives of millions.

MIIF lamented the “tragic irony” that such dedicated servants of the nation, who had spent their lives protecting and advancing Ghana’s interests, should perish while still in service. “Their families have been robbed of beloved patriarchs, and Ghana has lost irreplaceable treasures of wisdom and experience,” the statement said.

As managers of Ghana’s sovereign minerals fund, MIIF noted that it understands the weight of national service and the sacrifices it demands, stressing that the fallen “exemplified the very essence of patriotic duty, often placing the nation's interests above their personal comfort and safety.”

The Fund extended its condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Government, and the people of Ghana.

“To the bereaved families, Ghana weeps with you, MIIF mourns with you, and we stand with you during these excruciating moments of grief and disbelief. May their souls rest in perfect and everlasting peace,” the statement concluded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More on this story

More

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Eastern Regional NDC opens book of condolence for Omane Boamah on Sunday Eastern Regional NDC opens book of condolence for Omane Boamah on Sunday

3 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Kufuor visits Mahama to offer condolences Helicopter crash: Kufuor visits Mahama to offer condolences

3 minutes ago

Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Edudzi Tameklo urges public to disregard NPP claims over Saviour Church tragedy

54 minutes ago

Policy analyst and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Helicopter crash not enough reason for procurement of new military aircraft — Br...

54 minutes ago

Policy analyst and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Helicopter crash: Retrieval of ‘black box’ not guarantee that all logs are intac...

1 hour ago

Image source: FDA Questions mount as FDA fails to act on Dr. Asiedu Amega bitters laced with viagr...

2 hours ago

Helicopter Crash: Veep joins Mahama as Kufour pays visit Helicopter Crash: Veep joins Mahama as Kufour pays visit

2 hours ago

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah Helicopter crash: ‘It’s time to ground the presidential jet and buy a new one’ —...

2 hours ago

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah The time to end galamsey is now more than ever — TUC boss calls for action

2 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Finance Ministry invites public input for 2026-2029 budget statement 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line