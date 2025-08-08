MIIF mourns loss of prominent public servants in tragic helicopter crash

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of eight distinguished Ghanaians in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, describing the incident as a devastating blow to the nation.

The crash claimed the lives of former Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, former Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Deputy National Chairman of the NDC, Dr Samuel Sarpong, former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye, former Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, former Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu and former Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

In a statement, MIIF said the tragedy had left the Board and Management “deeply shaken and heartbroken,” noting that the victims were more than just public servants. They were fathers, husbands, mentors and “pillars of our democracy” who dedicated their lives to serving Ghana.

The Fund paid special tribute to Dr Edward Omane Boamah for his unwavering commitment to national security, describing his vision for a secure and prosperous Ghana as a source of inspiration for many young people. It also honoured Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed for his passionate advocacy for environmental protection and technological advancement, which touched the lives of millions.

MIIF lamented the “tragic irony” that such dedicated servants of the nation, who had spent their lives protecting and advancing Ghana’s interests, should perish while still in service. “Their families have been robbed of beloved patriarchs, and Ghana has lost irreplaceable treasures of wisdom and experience,” the statement said.

As managers of Ghana’s sovereign minerals fund, MIIF noted that it understands the weight of national service and the sacrifices it demands, stressing that the fallen “exemplified the very essence of patriotic duty, often placing the nation's interests above their personal comfort and safety.”

The Fund extended its condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Government, and the people of Ghana.

“To the bereaved families, Ghana weeps with you, MIIF mourns with you, and we stand with you during these excruciating moments of grief and disbelief. May their souls rest in perfect and everlasting peace,” the statement concluded.