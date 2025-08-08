Joint military-police taskforce rounds up 31 illegal miners

A joint military-police Anti-galamsey task force has arrested 31 suspected illegal miners in an anti-galamsey operation, conducted at 'Operator' an emerging illegal mining community in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

Led by Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the taskforce burnt 150 makeshift and unauthorised structures, seized 11 excavator machines, about 15 motorbikes and 10 tricycles.

They also seized quantities of gallons of fuel and destroyed eight Chanfan machines apparently used by the illegal miners, displacing more than 1,000 residents, including women and children at the community.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the operation, Mr Akwaboa, said the anti-galamsey operation would be intensified to stem the growing illegal mining activities in the region, saying any suspects would be prosecuted.

Mr Akwaboa said the Regional Coordinating Council would submit a report to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for guidance on the possibility of reclaiming the degraded land at the illegal mining community.

Madam Abiba, a mother of four children and an operator of the 'biggest' drinking bar in the area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that she had worked in the area for about five years now.

She said the taskforce operation would affect her business and called on the government to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Madam Abiba stated that most of the youth in the area were into galamsey because they did not have a decent job.

GNA