ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afenyo-Markin mourns victims of Helicopter crash and Saviour Church accident

  Fri, 08 Aug 2025
Headlines MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed profound grief over two national tragedies, the military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed eight lives, including two Cabinet Ministers, and the separate road accident at Juaso that killed 16 members of the Saviour Church Youth.

Addressing the Methodist Youth Fellowship’s 19th Biennial Connexional Conference at the Winneba Methodist Church, where he served as Guest of Honour, Afenyo-Markin said the events were a sobering reminder of how fleeting life can be and the importance of living with purpose.

“Permit me to begin with a moment of honour in the memories of the eight distinguished Ghanaian public servants, patriots and leaders who tragically lost their lives. Their sudden passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgency of purposeful living,” he said.

“In mourning them, we are reminded that true greatness lies not only in position but in faithful service to God and country. Accept my heartfelt condolences, the families of the 16 Saviour Church Youth who died in the tragic accident. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

The Minority Leader called on Ghanaians to draw lessons from the tragedies, urging the nation to embrace unity, service, and faith as guiding principles in the face of such devastating loss.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More on this story

More

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

A file photo of a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter Claim China donated the crashed helicopter to Ghana incorrect — Bright Simons

55 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone President Helicopter crash: ‘Thank you for your show of support’ — Mahama to Sierra Leone ...

4 hours ago

Ghana Carbon Market Office Cleaner kitchens, healthier lives: Ghana’s cookstove revolution gains ground

5 hours ago

Idriss Bigou-Gilles / AFP 'Challenging day' for firefighters battling huge blaze in France

5 hours ago

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Armenians caught between hope and distrust after accord with Azerbaijan

Aug 9, 2025

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

Aug 9, 2025

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

Aug 9, 2025

Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

Aug 9, 2025

W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attibrukusu W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attib...

Aug 9, 2025

REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line