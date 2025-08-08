Afenyo-Markin mourns victims of Helicopter crash and Saviour Church accident

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed profound grief over two national tragedies, the military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region that claimed eight lives, including two Cabinet Ministers, and the separate road accident at Juaso that killed 16 members of the Saviour Church Youth.

Addressing the Methodist Youth Fellowship’s 19th Biennial Connexional Conference at the Winneba Methodist Church, where he served as Guest of Honour, Afenyo-Markin said the events were a sobering reminder of how fleeting life can be and the importance of living with purpose.

“Permit me to begin with a moment of honour in the memories of the eight distinguished Ghanaian public servants, patriots and leaders who tragically lost their lives. Their sudden passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the urgency of purposeful living,” he said.

“In mourning them, we are reminded that true greatness lies not only in position but in faithful service to God and country. Accept my heartfelt condolences, the families of the 16 Saviour Church Youth who died in the tragic accident. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

The Minority Leader called on Ghanaians to draw lessons from the tragedies, urging the nation to embrace unity, service, and faith as guiding principles in the face of such devastating loss.