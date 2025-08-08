ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: ‘It’s time to ground the presidential jet and buy a new one’ — TUC boss

Headlines Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah
FRI, 08 AUG 2025 1
Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has urged government to ground the country’s presidential jet and procure a new one to ensure the safety of the nation’s leaders.

He appealed for national engagement devoid of partisan politics, urging Ghanaians to work together to safeguard leaders and promote the country’s progress.

Speaking on TV3 on Friday, August 8, Mr Ansah noted that the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including ministers of state and military personnel, in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, makes the call more urgent.

“It is time for us to call a spade a spade. Let’s ground this plane and buy a new one for our President. If you buy it for the President, it’s not for NDC, it’s not for NPP — it’s for the country. Their safety is very, very important,” Mr Ansah said.

He also linked the fatal trip to the menace of illegal mining, noting that without the galamsey crisis, the ministers may not have been travelling to Obuasi that day.

“This issue about galamsey has already started killing us. It’s a call for action for all of us to ensure that we put an end to this menace,” he stated.

He further described the tragedy as a big tragedy for the country and extended the TUC’s condolences to the bereaved families, government and the people of Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Maxwell | 8/8/2025 4:27:11 PM

May this people rest in perfect peace

