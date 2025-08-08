The time to end galamsey is now more than ever — TUC boss calls for action

The Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has called for urgent action to end illegal small-scale mining, widely known as galamsey.

According to him, the longstanding environmental menace has been indirectly claiming lives across the country.

Speaking to Accra-based TV3 on Friday, August 8, Mr Ansah said the helicopter crash on Wednesday that claimed eight lives could have been avoided if not for galamsey.

“This issue about galamsey has already started killing us indirectly. If not because of this galamsey, I don’t think these ministers would have been travelling to Obuasi yesterday. It is a call to action for all of us to come together and ensure that we put an end to this galamsey menace,” he said.

The crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, killing Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

The other victims were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The team was travelling to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, a government initiative aimed at tackling illegal mining.