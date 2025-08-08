‘Tall tree caused military helicopter crash’ — Sikaman Brofoyedru farmers

It has emerged that a tall tree in a forest at Sikaman Brofoyedru near Obuasi is responsible for the crash of a military helicopter, which was carrying top government officials to Obuasi for a national assignment on Wednesday morning.

According to some farmers at Sikaman Brofoyedru, who claimed to have witnessed the unfortunate accident, the helicopter was flying very low so it initially collided with a tall tree in the forest before crashing into a mountain, sparking a heavy blast afterwards.

The farmers disclosed that the explosion which followed the crash was so strong that it sent shivers down their spines.

“We were in our farms working as usual on Wednesday morning when we saw the helicopter flying very low. We initially thought it was one of the helicopters of the Anglogold which was heading towards Obuasi to carry gold.

“Suddenly, we realised that the helicopter, which was flying very low, had hit a tall tree and crashed into a mountain nearby, resulting in a heavy blast. The entire area was then in flames,” one of the farmers disclosed.

The farmer, who refused to mention his name for obvious reasons, said they decided to rush to the accident scene to help save anyone who may have survived, but when they reached there, they saw charred bodies.

“We decided to rush there and offer a helping hand to survivors, but we only witnessed a gory spectacle of burnt bodies all over the place. The fire was so dangerous that we couldn't go near the helicopter, which was in flames,” he disclosed.

The crash claimed the lives of eight people onboard the helicopter, including Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, who were heading towards Obuasi to attend the launch of a Community Mining Programme.

Meanwhile, top National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in Kumasi, led by Augustus Nana Kwasi, the Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman and Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi aka Zuba, the Kumasi Mayor, rushed to the accident scene.

The NDC executives and the Kumasi Mayor were seen expressing sadness over the death of the government officials and the crew members.

-DGN online