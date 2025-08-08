ModernGhana logo
Helicopter Crash: Veep joins Mahama as Kufour pays visit

FRI, 08 AUG 2025

In a gesture of solidarity and statesmanship, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, on Thursday August 7, paid a visit to President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, at their residence to express his condolences and support during this difficult time.

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang joined them and other government officials to receive him and thank him for his thoughtful gesture.

As part of government’s national response to the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the eight Ghanaians, the Vice President chaired a high-level meeting to coordinate government’s actions.

During the meeting, specific government officials were assigned the responsibility of formally informing the families of the deceased and offering them the full support of the state.

These efforts are being carried out with the utmost sensitivity and compassion.

On Thursday afternoon, His Excellency the President led a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Presidency to honour the memory of the fallen heroes who were on a national journey to tackle the illegal mining menace.

The Vice President expressed that “it was a moment of deep reflection as we paid our respects to the eight dedicated Ghanaians who served their country with honour and distinction.”

