Ghana lacks modern technology for forensic analysis of helicopter victims’ samples — Expert

Headlines President of the Ghana Academy of Forensic Services, Dr. Pet-Paul Wepeba
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
President of the Ghana Academy of Forensic Services, Dr. Pet-Paul Wepeba

The President of the Ghana Academy of Forensic Services, Dr. Pet-Paul Wepeba, has explained why samples from the remains of victims of Wednesday’s helicopter crash are being sent to South Africa for forensic analysis instead of being processed in Ghana.

He said although the country has trained forensic experts, the necessary advanced technology to handle such complex cases is lacking.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, August 8, Dr. Wepeba clarified that contrary to widespread reports, only samples of the remains were sent abroad, not the entire bodies.

“In Ghana, we have the human resource, but when it comes to the modern technology needed for this kind of work, that is where the challenge is. This is not a normal paternity or maternity test. Here, there are eight people whose bodies are commingled, broken and mixed together. You need advanced methods to separate and identify them,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak told the media after the samples were flown out on Thursday that the move was necessary to ensure a thorough and conclusive investigation into the tragedy and to aid in identifying the victims.

“We’re trying to fast-track the process to establish what really happened, how things went wrong, and how we can avoid such a tragedy in the future,” he said.

He added that the decision was informed by the need for high-level testing and procedures that cannot be done locally.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

