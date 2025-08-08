Mahama must be very high-handed in dealing with helicopter crash — Wonder Madilo

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Wonder Madilo, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take a tough stance in tackling the recent helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two cabinet ministers.

Madilo criticised the Ghana Armed Forces for what he described as poor planning and negligence in ensuring the safety of high-ranking government officials onboard the aircraft.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, August 8, he argued that the absence of adequate security and tracking measures during the ill-fated flight was unacceptable.

“As sensitive as the matter is, the President has to be very high-handed in dealing with this matter, very frontally,” Mr. Madilo stressed.

The NDC communicator further questioned why there was no security detail for the Defence and Environment Ministers during the trip, noting that the military failed to track the aircraft effectively after it went missing.

“You mean you have your boss, the Defence Minister, on a flight with another minister and there was no security detail? When the issue broke, the least we could hear from them was that the aircraft was lost on their radar. That is poor planning from the military,” he said.

The crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

Meanwhile, the President in a sombre address on Thursday, announced the establishment of an inquiry body as well as the scheduling of Friday, August 15, for a state-sponsored interdenominational funeral.