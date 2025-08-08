Helicopter crash may just be an accident, but also GAF’s negligence — Wonder Madilo

ModernGhana logo
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Wonder Madilo, has accused the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) of negligence over Wednesday’s helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two cabinet ministers.

The crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

The Ghana Armed Forces earlier confirmed that the aircraft which departed Accra in the early hours of August 6, had gone off the radar before the wreckage was located hours later.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, August 8, Madilo said the incident, though possibly an accident, was worsened by poor security arrangements and lack of preparedness on the part of the military.

“It may just be an accident, but it is because somebody was negligent in his duties. Eight, five government officials, no security, where were they going to land? And if they landed, what was the preparation on the ground? What about in the air?” Madilo questioned.

He criticised the military for failing to provide adequate escort and tracking systems for the ministers, describing it as “poor planning” and a dent on the Armed Forces’ reputation for disaster preparedness.

“The Ghana Armed Forces have disappointed all of us. We have always thought that when it comes to the defence and security of this country, they were top-notch. I didn’t expect some of these things to happen,” he said.

The NDC stalwart further urged President John Dramani Mahama to take a firm interest in the circumstances surrounding the crash to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the President's address on Thursday announced the establishment of an inquiry body as well as the scheduling of Friday, August 15, for a state-sponsored interdenominational funeral.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
