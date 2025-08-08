ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Guessand says he jumped at chance to join Aston Villa after sealing move

By AFP
Africa Evann Guessand has joined Aston Villa from Nice. By Sylvain THOMAS (AFP/File)
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
Evann Guessand has joined Aston Villa from Nice. By Sylvain THOMAS (AFP/File)

Evann Guessand said he "didn't think twice" when offered the chance to sign for Aston Villa after completing a move from Nice on Friday.

The Ivory Coast forward will reportedly cost Villa an initial £26 million ($35 million) with a further £4.3 million in add-ons.

Guessand scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions as Nice finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season.

The 24-year-old bolsters Villa's attacking options after the sale of Jhon Duran in January to Al-Nassr and the departures of loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, who played a starring role in the second half of last season.

"When I heard the club wanted me I didn't think twice," Guessand said. "I'm ready to give my all. Every game, every kick, every minute."

Villa have had a quiet transfer window until now, signing only back-up goalkeeper Marco Bizot and defender Yasin Ozcan, who has been loaned to Anderlecht.

The club were sanctioned by European governing body UEFA in July for breaching financial regulations.

Unai Emery's men, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, begin their campaign at home to Newcastle next weekend.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Wonder Madilo Mahama must be very high-handed in dealing with helicopter crash — Wonder Madilo

57 minutes ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Wonder Madilo Helicopter crash may just be an accident, but also GAF’s negligence — Wonder Mad...

1 hour ago

President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and six others President Mahama announces state funeral for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala and s...

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana Helicopter crash: Pope Leo XIV mourns with Ghana

2 hours ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah NPP flagbearer race: I'm still number one supporter of Bawumia — Kofi Ofosu Nka...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims

2 hours ago

Esieninpong youth unhappy with chiefs leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for interven...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: 'Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones' — Mana...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must face sanctions — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must fa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line